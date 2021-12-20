Summit sheds more than a third after ridinilazole study misses primary endpoint

  • Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) slumps 35.7% premarket after announcing topline results for the Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study evaluating ridinilazole, for the treatment of and Sustained Clinical Response (SCR) for patients suffering from C. difficile infection (CDI).
  • The study showed that ridinilazole resulted in a higher observed SCR rate than vancomycin but did not meet the study’s primary endpoint for superiority.
  • Patients treated with ridinilazole experienced substantially less recurrence of C. diff. infection as compared to vancomycin administered patients (nominal p-value = 0.0002).
  • Particularly promising results were identified in patients who were considered high-risk, including those considered immunocompromised or with a history of COVID-19 infection.
  • Full results from the Ri-CoDIFy study will be presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
  • C. difficile, infection is a bacterial infection of the colon that produces toxins causing inflammation of the colon, severe watery diarrhea, painful abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, and dehydration.
