Athene to buy Petros PACE Finance
Dec. 20, 2021 9:07 AM ETAthene Holding Ltd. (ATH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Petros PACE Finance, LLC, a leading provider of Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy financing to owners and developers of commercial properties throughout the United States.
- The investment in Petros PACE Finance will be managed by the team at Apollo, Athene's strategic asset management partner, and together Apollo and Athene expect that the company will accelerate its rapid growth in C-PACE financing driven by new market expansion, sustainable construction and regulatory climate mandates.
- Pursuant to the closure, Petros co-Founders Mansoor Ghori and Jim Stanislaus will continue to lead the company and retain a minority interest along with other members of management.
- The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.