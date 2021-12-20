Graham Holdings' subsidiary buy InTeliCare Health Services

The concept of the word M&A on cubes on a beautiful green background

Zhanna Hapanovich/iStock via Getty Images

  • Graham Healthcare Group acquired InTeliCare Health Services, a provider of home health services in central Florida.
  • A subsidiary of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC), Graham Healthcare Group has designed business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes, and productivity in home health and hospice services.
  • The deal was finalized on December 15th, 2021, marking Graham's first expansion into Florida.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • Graham will integrate InTeliCare into its Residential Home Health division to accelerate access to personalized home health care throughout Florida.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.