Graham Holdings' subsidiary buy InTeliCare Health Services
Dec. 20, 2021 9:14 AM ETGraham Holdings Company (GHC)By: SA News Team
- Graham Healthcare Group acquired InTeliCare Health Services, a provider of home health services in central Florida.
- A subsidiary of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC), Graham Healthcare Group has designed business and technology solutions to drive better care, outcomes, and productivity in home health and hospice services.
- The deal was finalized on December 15th, 2021, marking Graham's first expansion into Florida.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- Graham will integrate InTeliCare into its Residential Home Health division to accelerate access to personalized home health care throughout Florida.