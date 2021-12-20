Goldman Sachs BDC appoints Chi and Miller as co-Ceos; CEO to retire in march
- Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) announced that Alex Chi and David Miller, co-heads of Goldman Sachs Asset Management Private Credit in the Americas, will become co-CEOs and co-Presidents of Goldman Sachs BDC, effective March 2022.
- After a 15-year career at Goldman Sachs BDC, Brendan McGovern will retire from the firm in March. He will remain CEO and President of Goldman Sachs BDC until then in order to ensure a smooth transition.
- Brendan has served as Chief Executive Officer and President of Goldman Sachs BDC since its formation in 2013.
