Rocket Companies acquires Truebill for $1.275B cash
Dec. 20, 2021 9:18 AM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) has acquired Truebill for $1.275B in cash.
- Founded in 2015, Truebill currently has 2.5M members, and has doubled its user base in just the last year. The company currently analyzes $50B in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100M since its founding.
- This acquisition brings millions of clients to the Rocket platform and is expected to add $100M in annual recurring revenue to company's $1.3B of annualized servicing fee income
- The deal is expected to close prior to the end of the year.
- Shares down 1% premarket.