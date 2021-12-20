Rocket Companies acquires Truebill for $1.275B cash

  • Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) has acquired Truebill for $1.275B in cash.
  • Founded in 2015, Truebill currently has 2.5M members, and has doubled its user base in just the last year. The company currently analyzes $50B in monthly transaction volume and has saved consumers more than $100M since its founding.
  • This acquisition brings millions of clients to the Rocket platform and is expected to add $100M in annual recurring revenue to company's $1.3B of annualized servicing fee income
  • The deal is expected to close prior to the end of the year.
  • Shares down 1% premarket.
