Carnival EPS misses by $1.04, misses on revenue
Dec. 20, 2021 9:30 AM ETCarnival Corporation & plc (CCL), CUK, CUKPFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$2.31 misses by $1.04.
- Revenue of $1.29B (vs. $34M Y/Y) misses by $250M.
- Press Release
- Adjusted net loss of $1.96B.
- As of November 30, 2021, 61% of the company's capacity was operating with guests on board and it expects the full fleet to be back in operation in the spring of 2022.
- Total customer deposits increased $360 million to $3.5 billion as of November 30, 2021 from $3.1 billion as of August 31, 2021. For the third consecutive quarter, the company saw an increase in customer deposits.
Carnival Corporation & plc President and Chief Executive Officer Arnold Donald noted, "Booking volumes continue to build for the remainder of 2022 and well into 2023 and we are achieving those early bookings with strong demand and pricing. Cumulative advanced bookings for the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023 are at the higher end of historical ranges and at higher prices, with or without FCCs, normalized for bundled packages, as compared to 2019 sailings. Booking volumes for the same periods during fourth quarter of 2021 were higher than the third quarter of 2021. "