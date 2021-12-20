Spain's Repsol sells production to Russian JV partner
Dec. 20, 2021 9:33 AM ETREPYYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY) announced the sale of the Company's 49% stake in a Russian JV with ~20kd/d of production.
- No terms were disclosed; however, this follows Repsol's strategic initiatives shared earlier in the year, whereby the Company intends to reduce its footprint from 25 to 14 countries, and move towards net zero emissions.
- Though price is a necessary metric for judging any transaction (price was not disclosed), the long-term benefits of energy transition are realizing short-term political costs, as European energy prices shatter records, while Russia reduces supply to the Continent.