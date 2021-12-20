American Finance Trust acquires $1.3B portfolio of 81 Multi-tenant Power, Anchored and Grocery Centers

  • American Finance Trust (AFIN -0.7%) to acquire a portfolio of 81 Multi-tenant Power, Anchored and Grocery Centers from certain subsidiaries of CIM Real Estate Finance Trust for $1.3B.
  • The price represents a 7.19% cash capitalization rate.
  • Company enters into a definitive agreement to dispose of a non-core portfolio of three office buildings leased to Sanofi S.A. for $261M, representing a 6.38% cash capitalization rate and a $10M increase from its original purchase price.
  • Both transactions are expected to close during Q1 2022.
  • Net financial impact of the transactions will be immediately accretive to AFFO per share.
  • Acquisition is expected to be funded through a combination of cash, including the anticipated $261M of proceeds from the sale of its Sanofi office asset, borrowings under the company's credit facility, property level debt the company will seek to assume and $53M of equity issuance to the sellers.
