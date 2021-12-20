ARK-backed SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose to take Senti Bio public

Blue chromosome DNA and gradually glowing flicker light matter chemical when camera moving closeup. Medical and Heredity genetic health concept. Technology science. 3D illustration rendering

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

  • SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS), which is partly backed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, agreed to take gene technology company Senti Bio public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about $600M.
  • The transaction is expected to provide more than $296M in gross proceeds, including over $66M in PIPE financing. The deal also includes over $86M in non-redemptions agreements from funds managed by ARK and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus and T. Rowe Price, according to a statement.
  • Senti Bio uses its gene circuit platform to program cell and gene therapies with potentially enhanced capabilities. In April, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Spark Therapeutics inks deal to bolster gene therapy research platform with a collaboration with Senti Bio.
  • The deal is expected to completed during 2Q of next year and the combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.
  • PIPE investors includes 8VC, Amgen Ventures and funds and accounts management by Counterpoint, Invus, LifeForce Capital, NEA, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and T. Rowe Price funds.
  • JPMorgan is acting as lead capital markets advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent for the PIPE. Morgan Stanley is acting as financial advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent to Dynamics for the PIPE. BofA is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Senti Bio and as co-placement agent for the PIPE.
  • Recall May, Life sciences SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose prices $200M initial offering.
