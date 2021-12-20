ARK-backed SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose to take Senti Bio public
Dec. 20, 2021 9:37 AM ETDynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS)RHHBYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose (NASDAQ:DYNS), which is partly backed by Cathie Wood's ARK Investment Management, agreed to take gene technology company Senti Bio public in a deal that will value the combined companies at about $600M.
- The transaction is expected to provide more than $296M in gross proceeds, including over $66M in PIPE financing. The deal also includes over $86M in non-redemptions agreements from funds managed by ARK and Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), Invus and T. Rowe Price, according to a statement.
- Senti Bio uses its gene circuit platform to program cell and gene therapies with potentially enhanced capabilities. In April, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) unit Spark Therapeutics inks deal to bolster gene therapy research platform with a collaboration with Senti Bio.
- The deal is expected to completed during 2Q of next year and the combined company is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq.
- PIPE investors includes 8VC, Amgen Ventures and funds and accounts management by Counterpoint, Invus, LifeForce Capital, NEA, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and T. Rowe Price funds.
- JPMorgan is acting as lead capital markets advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent for the PIPE. Morgan Stanley is acting as financial advisor to Dynamics and co-placement agent to Dynamics for the PIPE. BofA is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Senti Bio and as co-placement agent for the PIPE.
- Recall May, Life sciences SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose prices $200M initial offering.