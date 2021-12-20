Castor Maritime announces vessel acquisition, new charter agreement

Dec. 20, 2021 9:41 AM ETCastor Maritime Inc. (CTRM)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Castor Maritime (CTRM -3.8%) has entered, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, into an agreement to acquire a 2012 Japanese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from a third-party in which a family member of Castor’s Chairman, CEO and CFO has a minority interest, for a purchase price of $23.55M.
  • The acquisition is expected to be concluded by taking delivery of the vessel after the completion of its ongoing dry docking and special survey that also includes the installation of a ballast water treatment system.
  • The M/V Magic Mars, a 2014 built Panamax dry bulk carrier, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a gross daily charter rate equal to 91% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.
  • The charter commenced on December 6, 2021, and has a minimum duration of eleven months and a maximum duration of about fourteen months (+/- 15 days) at the charterer’s option.
