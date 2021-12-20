General Motors extends Bolt EV production stoppage until February 2022
Dec. 20, 2021 9:47 AM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)By: SA News Team12 Comments
- General Motors (GM -2.9%) extends production shutdowns at its Lake Orion, MI assembly plant where the Chevy Bolt EV and EUVs are produced until at least the end of February 2022. Production at the plant has been suspended since August 2021.
- “GM has notified employees at Orion Assembly the plant will extend downtime through February 2022 to continue prioritizing recall repairs. We will continue to inform employees at the appropriate time of any additional production schedule adjustments as we continue to focus on battery module replacements,” said GM spokesperson Dan Flores.
- GM began battery pack production for replacements in mid-September after a $1.9B Chevy Bolt recall, the majority of which was paid for by supplier LG Chem.