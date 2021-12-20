KeyBanc downgrades Sunrun on California policy pivot
Dec. 20, 2021 10:33 AM ETRUN, TANBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor3 Comments
- KeyBanc lowered Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) to sector weight (NYSEARCA:TAN), as California reconsiders net metering structure, while RUN carries a lofty valuation.
- At the core of the issue, Californians with distributed solar are generating and re-selling power during the peak of the day (when the sun is high and power prices are low) but getting credit for the 'average retail' electricity price, which is much higher in the evening when distributed solar customers are not generating much power.
- The result is customers without distributed solar are subsidizing customers with distributed solar, to the tune of billions per year.
- Given California's proposal to change the metering structure, its implications for solar industry growth, and RUN's valuation (~3x 2021e sales, with negative net income throughout the forecast period), KeyBanc feels RUN is no longer undervalued and lowers the rating to hold.