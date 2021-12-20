Edwards Lifesciences wins approval for Sapien 3 with Altera prestent

3d illustration of stent implantation for supporting blood circulation into blood vessels

Christoph Burgstedt/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has approved the use of Edwards Lifesciences' (EW -3.0%) SAPIEN 3 transcatheter valve with the Alterra adaptive prestent for patients with severe pulmonary regurgitation.
  • The use of Alterra makes up for variations in size and morphology of the right ventricular outflow tract allowing for a stable landing zone for the SAPIEN 3 valve.
  • Sapien 3 with Alterra is indicated for pediatric and adult patients with severe pulmonary regurgitation who have a native or surgically repaired right ventricular outflow tract and are clinically indicated for surgical pulmonary valve replacement.
