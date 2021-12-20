CalAmp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Dec. 20, 2021 11:06 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.18M (-10.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
- The stock was down ~3.5% following FQ2 earnings release on Sep.23.
- YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 1.6% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on CAMP is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.