CalAmp Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Dec. 20, 2021 11:06 AM ETCalAmp Corp. (CAMP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.18M (-10.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, CAMP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
  • The stock was down ~3.5% following FQ2 earnings release on Sep.23.
  • YTD the company's shares have dropped more than 1.6% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on CAMP is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.