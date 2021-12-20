Rite Aid Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 20, 2021 11:17 AM ETRite Aid Corporation (RAD)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.53 (-232.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.28B (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RAD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.