FactSet Research Systems Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 20, 2021 11:19 AM ETFactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (+4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.41M (+8.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FDS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.