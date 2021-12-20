Sector leaders and losers heading into 2022 and their accompanying ETFs

Digital Stock exchange panel

adrian825/iStock via Getty Images

  • As 2021 concludes, market participants can look towards the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors along with related ETFs to gauge future market momentum.
  • With 2022 just around the corner, investors will notice that the consumer staples segment of the market leads all sectors throughout a one-month period, returning investors +5.94%. At the same time, the consumer discretionary space has been the worst-performing one-month sector, down 6.48%.
  • Below is a Dec. chart outlining the moves between both sectors through the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).

  • Over the past month, XLP is +3.62%, while XLY is -6.18%. Moreover, XLP and XLY are not the only ETFs that have been affected by the recent segment price swings.
  • Other consumer staples ETFs and their one-month returns: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) +2.07%, and the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) +0.70%.
  • Other consumer discretionary ETFs and their one-month returns: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) -7.19% and the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) -7.44%.
  • XLP and other consumer staples ETFs, which have recently topped trading highs, have grown popular of late as investors move towards more defensive names.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.