Sector leaders and losers heading into 2022 and their accompanying ETFs
Dec. 20, 2021 11:45 AM ETConsumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP), XLY, VDC, VCRKXI, RXIBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- As 2021 concludes, market participants can look towards the consumer staples and consumer discretionary sectors along with related ETFs to gauge future market momentum.
- With 2022 just around the corner, investors will notice that the consumer staples segment of the market leads all sectors throughout a one-month period, returning investors +5.94%. At the same time, the consumer discretionary space has been the worst-performing one-month sector, down 6.48%.
- Below is a Dec. chart outlining the moves between both sectors through the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) and the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLY).
- Over the past month, XLP is +3.62%, while XLY is -6.18%. Moreover, XLP and XLY are not the only ETFs that have been affected by the recent segment price swings.
- Other consumer staples ETFs and their one-month returns: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) +2.07%, and the iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) +0.70%.
- Other consumer discretionary ETFs and their one-month returns: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) -7.19% and the iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) -7.44%.
- XLP and other consumer staples ETFs, which have recently topped trading highs, have grown popular of late as investors move towards more defensive names.