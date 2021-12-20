Canopy Growth down 9% on underweight cut at Piper Sandler on pressured sales trends

  • Piper Sandler is has downgraded shares of Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC -9.0%) to underweight from neutral as it sees continued sales trend pressure.
  • The firm has lowered its price target to $7 from $11 (~27% downside).
  • Analyst Michael Lavery says that a sum of the parts analysis finds a potential valuation even lower, of $5-$6 per share.
  • He adds that Canopy is losing share in the Canadian market and US measured retail sales are down ~30% since August.
  • Lavery notes that in the U.S., the Storz & Bickel accessories segment is facing supply chain constraints and BioSteel Sports Nutrition "distribution gains remain several months away."
