Italian fashion brand Zegna gains in first day of trading after de-spacing deal
Dec. 20, 2021 12:35 PM ETErmenegildo Zegna N.V. - Warrants (17/12/2026) (ZGN.WS), ZGNONONBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Italian fashion brand Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) rose about 8% in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction.
- SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition agreed in July to take Italian luxury clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna Group public.
- Zegna completed its deal to go public though SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition on Friday after SPAC holders voted to approve the combination earlier in the week.
- Zegna, which was founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, will continue to majority owned by the Zegna family, through an ownership stake of nearly 66%. Based on the transaction value, the new company is expected to have an initial enterprise value of $3.1B, including a market cap of $2.4B.
- The deal delivered about $761M in gross proceeds, consisting of $169m IN cash from IIAC’s trust account (after redemptions) and $250M mile in PIPE financing.
- Zegna's public debut comes after Roger Federer-backed Swiss sneaker company On Holding (NYSE:ONON) went public in September.