Italian fashion brand Zegna gains in first day of trading after de-spacing deal

Northern Italy In The Grip Of Covid-19 Coronavirus

Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images News

  • Italian fashion brand Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) rose about 8% in its first day of trading after completing a de-spacing transaction.
  • SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition agreed in July to take Italian luxury clothing brand Ermenegildo Zegna Group public.
  • Zegna completed its deal to go public though SPAC Investindustrial Acquisition on Friday after SPAC holders voted to approve the combination earlier in the week.
  • Zegna, which was founded in 1910 in Trivero, Italy, will continue to majority owned by the Zegna family, through an ownership stake of nearly 66%. Based on the transaction value, the new company is expected to have an initial enterprise value of $3.1B, including a market cap of $2.4B.
  • The deal delivered about $761M in gross proceeds, consisting of $169m IN cash from IIAC’s trust account (after redemptions) and $250M mile in PIPE financing.
  • Zegna's public debut comes after Roger Federer-backed Swiss sneaker company On Holding (NYSE:ONON) went public in September.
