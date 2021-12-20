Eqonex CEO Richard Byworth steps down as board weighs options
Dec. 20, 2021 12:42 PM ETEqonex Limited (EQOS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Eqonex's (NASDAQ:EQOS) CEO Richard Byworth will step down immediately as the company's board of directors talks with third parties about the evaluation of merger or takeover options.
- Chief Operating Officer Andrew Eldon succeeds as the company's interim CEO and will join the board.
- Meanwhile, shares of EQOS slide 3% intra-day, and are flagged at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers, according to Seeking Alpha's Stock Warning.
- In the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD -1.9%) and ethereum (ETH-USD -2.4%) drift lower.
- Recall towards the end of November, Eqonex appointed Andrew Eldon to COO.