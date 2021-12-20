Bed Bath & Beyond stock is dropping again as investors eye potential omicron impact
Dec. 20, 2021 1:32 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -5.5%) falls to its lowest level in about eight weeks on strong volume.
- The retailer is seeing selling pressure on a day that the apparel store sector, in general, is out of favor due to concerns on the impact of the omicron COVID variant. Investors are also lightening up once again on some of the meme stock favorites from the early part of 2021.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on BBBY dropped to Bearish from Neutral on December 8.
- Compare valuation marks on BBBY to peers in the retail sector.