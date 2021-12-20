Invitae down 9% after sell recommendation due to increasing competition
Dec. 20, 2021 1:59 PM ETInvitae Corporation (NVTA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Invitae (NVTA -9.6%) has been hit hard today after the Motley Fool issued a sell recommendation on shares.
- The service noted that even though test volumes and revenues are increasing at a brisk pace, operating expenses are outpacing them.
- "The biggest risk to our investment thesis for Invitae is competition, and there is quite a bit," according to Motley Fool. "It also needs to stop burning money at some point and start making a profit."
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating on Invitae is very bearish.
- Last month, Invitae received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts regarding its sponsored testing programs.