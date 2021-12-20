Carpenter Technology drops 7% after providing Q2 FY 2022 outlook

  • Based on the near-term challenges, Carpenter Technology (CRS -6.9%) expects its Specialty Alloys or SAO segment to deliver an operating loss of $20M to $22M in the Q2 FY 2022.
  • Company’s Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) segment continues to benefit from improving demand conditions and is expected to generate operating income in the range of $1M to $2M in Q2 FY 2022.
  • Expected adjusted operating loss to be in the range of $32M to $35M and adjusted EPS loss $0.60 to $0.65.
  • A look at last few quarter performance of the stock against consensus.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.