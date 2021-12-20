Carpenter Technology drops 7% after providing Q2 FY 2022 outlook
Dec. 20, 2021 2:01 PM ETCarpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Based on the near-term challenges, Carpenter Technology (CRS -6.9%) expects its Specialty Alloys or SAO segment to deliver an operating loss of $20M to $22M in the Q2 FY 2022.
- Company’s Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) segment continues to benefit from improving demand conditions and is expected to generate operating income in the range of $1M to $2M in Q2 FY 2022.
- Expected adjusted operating loss to be in the range of $32M to $35M and adjusted EPS loss $0.60 to $0.65.
