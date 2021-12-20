Orion Diversified announces two significant acquisition
Dec. 20, 2021 2:26 PM ETOrion Diversified Holding Co. Inc. (OODH)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Orion Diversified (OTCPK:OODH +26.4%) announces two significant acquisitions in the Eagle Ford Shale and Bakken Shale closed on December 17, 2021.
- Acquisitions include: 1680 Acres in McMullen County Texas and 2.6 square miles of land is held by 3 producing vertical oil and gas wells.
- "These transactions place Orion with large acreage positions in two of the largest oil and gas producing basins in the US, and the Texas property is already making significant revenues. Management is also working on closing another producing oil and gas property this December 2021, and the current November 2021 acquisitions are going to add significant increases to Orion's revenues and assets." commented Thomas Lull, CEO.