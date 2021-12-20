Walmart is sued in California on claims of dumping waste illegally
Dec. 20, 2021 By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Walmart (WMT +0.1%) is facing a lawsuit in California that alleges the retail giant illegally disposed of hazardous waste.
- The legal action filed by the California Attorney General, California Department of Toxic Substances Control and twelve district attorneys makes the claim that Walmart violated the state's environmental laws and regulations by disposing of hazardous waste products at local landfills that are not equipped or authorized to receive the type of waste in question.
