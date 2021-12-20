Cue Health adds over 25% to reach one month high with a post-IPO record

Dec. 20, 2021

  • With the best intraday gain since its IPO in September, Medical diagnostics company Cue Health (HLTH +25.1%) has added over a quarter of its value on above-average volume to reach the highest level since mid-November. About 1.1M company shares have changed hands, just above the 65-day average of ~1.0M.
  • The COVID-19 test maker, which also counts Google as one of its customers, continues to trade sharply lower from the IPO price since its successful public debut in September.
  • Late last month, Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) announced that its COVID-19 test could also detect the newly found Omicron variant.
  • Last week, the San Diego, California-based company appointed former Abbott (NYSE:ABT) executive Nitin Duggal as its new Chief Marketing Officer effective immediately.
  • Currently, three out of four Wall Street analysts covering Cue Health (HLTH) have issued Bullish ratings on its stock.
