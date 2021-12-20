Archer Aviation announces first hover flight for Maker aircraft
Dec. 20, 2021 3:28 PM ETArcher Aviation Inc. (ACHR)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Archer Aviation (ACHR -0.5%) announces that its eVTOL demonstrator aircraft completed its first successful hover flight. The company says the successful hover flight saw the Maker aircraft accelerate off the ground and hover in place before returning to the ground safely.
- The flight for the Maker aircraft marks the completion of the company’s first full and complete systems test and validation of every hardware and software component working as intended to move the aircraft into the air.
- The flight test is said to have also resulted in the successful checkout of the company’s flight control system in flight and the end-to-end close of flight software.
- Looking ahead, Archer is moving forward with an ongoing extensive flight test campaign into 2022 and beyond.
- Shares of Archer Aviation are down more than 30% over the last 90 days, but are still a favorite of ARK Invest.