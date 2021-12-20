Why did Chewy Rise Today? More reasonable valuation
Dec. 20, 2021 3:47 PM ETChewy, Inc. (CHWY)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is up 3.06% as the stock continues to bounce off its 52-week low of $50.05 from earlier this month.
- Some traders think the valuation reset on Chewy (CHWY) swung a little bit too far with the growth story still in play.
- On Wall Street, the average price target on CHWY of $74.69 reps more than 30% upside potential.
- Later this week, Hedgeye hosts a presentation on Chewy (CHWY), which was recently named as a Best Idea Long at the firm. Chewy (CHWY) is noted to have posted stronger sales growth in recent quarters than many on its online retail peers and trade at a more reasonable valuation after the recent selling pressure.