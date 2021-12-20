Why did KE Holdings stock plummet today? Broad risk-off day

Dec. 20, 2021 4:05 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)FUTU, QFIN, LX, FINVBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Drone view of housing in Shenzhen, China

CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

  • While China's property market continues to struggle, shares of China-based online real estate brokerage and financial services firm KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) fall 10.6% on Monday as stock markets around the globe face a broad risk-off day.
  • Recall last week that Muddy Waters released a 77 page short report on KE Holdings (BEKE), saying the company "is a substantial fraud like #luckinCoffee," according to a tweet.
  • A day later, KE Holdings (BEKE) refuted Muddy Waters' report, alleging it contains numerous errors of fact.
  • Most China fintech firms underperform on Monday including: FinVolution Group (FINV -9.6%), LexinFintech Holdings (LX -8.7%), 360 DigiTech (QFIN -5.9%), and Futu Holdings (FUTU -1.2%).
  • Previously, (Sep. 7) KE Holdings planned a Hong Kong stock listing.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.