Why did KE Holdings stock plummet today? Broad risk-off day
Dec. 20, 2021 4:05 PM ETKE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)FUTU, QFIN, LX, FINVBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While China's property market continues to struggle, shares of China-based online real estate brokerage and financial services firm KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) fall 10.6% on Monday as stock markets around the globe face a broad risk-off day.
- Recall last week that Muddy Waters released a 77 page short report on KE Holdings (BEKE), saying the company "is a substantial fraud like #luckinCoffee," according to a tweet.
- A day later, KE Holdings (BEKE) refuted Muddy Waters' report, alleging it contains numerous errors of fact.
- Most China fintech firms underperform on Monday including: FinVolution Group (FINV -9.6%), LexinFintech Holdings (LX -8.7%), 360 DigiTech (QFIN -5.9%), and Futu Holdings (FUTU -1.2%).
- Previously, (Sep. 7) KE Holdings planned a Hong Kong stock listing.