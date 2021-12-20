B. Riley Financial unit buys credit receivables portfolio from W.S. Badcock for $400M
Dec. 20, 2021 4:30 PM ETB. Riley Financial, Inc. (RILY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- B. Riley Financial's (NASDAQ:RILY) subsidiary purchases a portfolio of performing credit receivables from W.S. Badcock for about $400M.
- Badcock will continue to service and administer these receivables, which totaled around $535M as of December 15.
- RILY expects this purchase to be accretive to its EBITDA and to provide it additional cash flow throughout the portfolio's lifecycle.
- The company intends to purchase additional receivables.
- In connection with this transaction, RILY established a new receivables business to provide debt monetization solutions and portfolio acquisition services for its clients.
- W.S. Badcock is a home furnishings company and a subsidiary of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).