B. Riley Financial unit buys credit receivables portfolio from W.S. Badcock for $400M

  • B. Riley Financial's (NASDAQ:RILY) subsidiary purchases a portfolio of performing credit receivables from W.S. Badcock for about $400M.
  • Badcock will continue to service and administer these receivables, which totaled around $535M as of December 15.
  • RILY expects this purchase to be accretive to its EBITDA and to provide it additional cash flow throughout the portfolio's lifecycle.
  • The company intends to purchase additional receivables.
  • In connection with this transaction, RILY established a new receivables business to provide debt monetization solutions and portfolio acquisition services for its clients.
  • W.S. Badcock is a home furnishings company and a subsidiary of Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG).
