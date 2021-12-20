Focus Graphite to raise $5.2M via private placement

Dec. 20, 2021 5:15 PM ETFocus Graphite Inc. (FCSMF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Focus Graphite (OTCQB:FCSMF) increases the previously announced private placement from $4M to $5.2M.
  • The company will issue up to 57.78M flow-through shares at $0.09 per FT share.
  • The offering is expected to close in tranches, with the first tranche to close as soon as possible.
  • The FT shares will be sold on a private placement basis to accredited investors and will have a hold period of 4 months and 1 day from the date of issue.
  • In its earlier announcement, the company said the net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund its exploration and drilling program.
