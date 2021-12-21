Park Lawn Corporation declares $0.038 dividend

Dec. 21, 2021 6:58 AM ETPark Lawn Corporation (PRRWF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Park Lawn Corporation (OTC:PRRWF) declares $0.038/share monthly dividend, in line with previous.
  • Forward yield 1.51%
  • Payable Jan. 17; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
  • The company is moving from a monthly to a quarterly payment schedule with dividends expected to be made in March, June, September and December of each calendar year and paid on a quarterly basis at the rate of $0.114 per common share($0.456 per common share annually).
  • The company is expected to be effective for the March dividend that will be paid on April 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as at March 31, 2022.
  • See PRRWF Dividend Scorecard, Yield Chart, & Dividend Growth.
