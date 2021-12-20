CytomX Therapeutics falls 28% on interim mid-stage results on cancer candidate

Antibodies attack cancer cells

  • Shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) are down 28% in post-market trading following the release of interim phase 2 data on CX-2029 in advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
  • Results showed an objective response rate of 18.8% and a disease control rate of 87.5% rate in lung cancer patients. For head and neck cancer patients, the figures were, respectively, 4% and 56%.
  • In both cohorts, the median follow-up time was 3.8 months.

  • CX-2029 is an antibody-drug conjugate (NYSE:ADC) targeting CD71 under co-development by CytomX and AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

