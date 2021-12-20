GSK/Pfizer's Apretude approved as long-acting, injectable HIV PrEP treatment

Dec. 20, 2021



  • The FDA has approved ViiV Healthcare's Apretude (cabotegravir) as the first long-acting, injectable HIV treatment for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
  • Apretude can be administered as infrequently as six times per year.
  • ViiV said that Vocabria (cabotegravir tablets) may be administered for about a month before initiating the first injection to assess the tolerability of Apretude.
  • ViiV is majority owned by GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK), with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF) as minority shareholders.
  • In October, ViiV submitted an application to the FDA for Triumeq (abacavir/ dolutegravir/ lamivudine) in a dispersible tablet formulation.
