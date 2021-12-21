Planet 13 expands presence in California with acquisition of Next Green Wave

Dec. 21, 2021 1:49 AM ETPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLNHF), NXGWFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor22 Comments

Cannabis Farm Greenhouse

kmatija/iStock via Getty Images

  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Planet 13 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Next Green Wave (NGW), for total consideration of ~C$91M.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of NGW will receive 0.1081 of a common share of Planet 13, and $0.0001 in cash, for each NGW Share held.
  • Based on Planet 13's 10-day volume weighted average price and the Exchange Ratio, the implied deal price per NGW Share is C$0.465.
  • After giving effect to the transaction, NGW Shareholders will hold ~9.2% ownership in the pro-forma company.
  • The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2021 and 2022 EBITDA.
  • NGW's operations will serve as the backbone of Planet 13's continued focus on the California market. The acquisition will enable Planet 13 to introduce their diverse brand portfolio of exotic, pheno-hunted cultivars to the Santa Ana SuperStore as well as across the state.
  • The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
  • In September, Harvest Health inked deal to divest Florida license to Planet 13.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.