Planet 13 expands presence in California with acquisition of Next Green Wave
Dec. 21, 2021 1:49 AM ETPlanet 13 Holdings Inc. (PLNHF), NXGWFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTCQX:PLNHF) and Next Green Wave Holdings (OTCQX:NXGWF) have entered into an agreement pursuant to which Planet 13 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Next Green Wave (NGW), for total consideration of ~C$91M.
- Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of NGW will receive 0.1081 of a common share of Planet 13, and $0.0001 in cash, for each NGW Share held.
- Based on Planet 13's 10-day volume weighted average price and the Exchange Ratio, the implied deal price per NGW Share is C$0.465.
- After giving effect to the transaction, NGW Shareholders will hold ~9.2% ownership in the pro-forma company.
- The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to 2021 and 2022 EBITDA.
- NGW's operations will serve as the backbone of Planet 13's continued focus on the California market. The acquisition will enable Planet 13 to introduce their diverse brand portfolio of exotic, pheno-hunted cultivars to the Santa Ana SuperStore as well as across the state.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2022.
- In September, Harvest Health inked deal to divest Florida license to Planet 13.