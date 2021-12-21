European stocks rebound as investors assess economic risks from Omicron variant

Dec. 21, 2021 4:13 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments

Creative euro icon with glowing stock chart

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • London +0.95%.
  • Germany +0.69%. Omicron woes weigh heavy on German sentiment, with GfK Consumer Sentiment data for January coming in at -6.8 vs. an expected -2.5 (Previous -1.8).
  • GfK economist Rolf Buerkl said the high infection rates of the fourth coronavirus wave already causes renewed restrictions for many retailers and service providers.
  • "The outlook for the beginning of the next year is also subdued against the background of the rapid spread of the Omicron variant," Buerkl said.
  • France +0.85%.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.9%, with miners and oil in the lead as commodities gained.
  • Markets have whipsawed going into the holiday season as investors assess economic risks from the spread of the Omicron virus variant and a hawkish central-bank pivot - Bloomberg.
  • Sanofi announced plans to buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals for about $1B.
  • Yesterday, Moderna said that its COVID-19 booster increases neutralizing antibodies against Omicron variant.
  • In bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.42%.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.37%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.78%.
  • European futures edge higher. FTSE +1.05%; CAC +0.35%; DAX +0.90% and EURO STOXX +0.98%.
