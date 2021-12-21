Chesapeake Utilities announces several key promotions
Dec. 21, 2021 4:19 AM ETChesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) announces several key promotions, effective Jan. 1, 2022:
- Jeff Sylvester has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Sylvester has more than 15 years of experience in the energy sector and recently served as Vice President of Nebraska Gas Operations for Black Hills Corporation.
- Kevin Webber has been promoted to Chief Development Officer. Webber recently served as Senior Vice President of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation since 2019.
- Michael Galtman has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, most recently served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since April 2019.
- Mike Cassel has been promoted to Vice President, Governmental and Regulatory Affairs. Cassel most recently served as Assistant Vice President of FPU since 2019 and led the Regulatory and Governmental Affairs groups for this subsidiary.
- Stacie Roberts has been promoted to Vice President, Corporate Governance. Roberts most recently served as Assistant Vice President of Corporate Governance since 2019.
- Lindsay Orr has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Associate General Counsel. Orr joined Chesapeake Utilities Corporation in 2019 as Associate General Counsel and provides counsel to senior management and business units on the Company's legal affairs.