EC expands indication for Gilead's remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19
Dec. 21, 2021 4:52 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization for Veklury (remdesivir) to include adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at an increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
- The EC’s decision is supported by results from a Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous use for treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at high risk for disease progression.
- This decision follows the positive recommendation of EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), to expand the indication for Veklury on December 16.
- This expanded indication in the EU adds to the previous Conditional Marketing Authorization of Veklury enabling the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen.
