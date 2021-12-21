EC expands indication for Gilead's remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

Dec. 21, 2021

Vial of drug remdesivir for covid 19 coronavirus treatment

MikeMareen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the European Commission (EC) has approved a variation to the Conditional Marketing Authorization for Veklury (remdesivir) to include adults who do not require supplemental oxygen and are at an increased risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
  • The EC’s decision is supported by results from a Phase 3 trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of a three-day course of Veklury for intravenous use for treatment of COVID-19 in non-hospitalized patients at high risk for disease progression.
  • This decision follows the positive recommendation of EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), to expand the indication for Veklury on December 16.
  • This expanded indication in the EU adds to the previous Conditional Marketing Authorization of Veklury enabling the treatment of COVID-19 in adults and adolescents with pneumonia requiring supplemental oxygen.
  • Also recently, Gilead's Trodelvy marketing application OK'd in Europe for breast cancer.
