VaporBeast receives shipping exemption from USPS
Dec. 21, 2021 5:40 AM ETTurning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB)By: SA News Team
- Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) received a United States Postal Service ('USPS) exemption to ship vapor products to thousands of age-restricted vape shops across the U.S. through VaporBeast and other websites.
- The Company will be able to fulfill business-to-business E-commerce orders via the USPS.
- Marc Waxman, President of NewGen at TPB: “As one of the first to apply for and receive an exemption from the USPS, we are now able to increase the number of shipping options we offer our customers. This will allow for optimized order processing, more accurate tracking data, and faster overall shipping times. Our network of delivery choices is expanding every week to cover shipments to more and more businesses and adult consumers.”