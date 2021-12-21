TotalEnergies embarks the largest battery-based energy storage facility in France

Exterior view of the headquarters of the oil company TotalEnergies, formerly known as Total

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The new site has a power capacity of 61 MW and a total storage capacity of 61-megawatt hours (MWh). It comprises 27 containers of 2.5 MWh, designed and assembled by Saft, TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) battery affiliate, which notably develops advanced batteries for the industry.
  • The project was selected as part of the long-term tender launched by the French Electricity Transmission Network in February 2020, where TotalEnergies was awarded battery storage capacities in France.
  • The full commissioning of the site follows the start-up of a first 25 MW unit in January 2021.
  • Read (Dec. 20): Oil explorers haven't found this little since 1946.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.