TotalEnergies embarks the largest battery-based energy storage facility in France
Dec. 21, 2021
- The new site has a power capacity of 61 MW and a total storage capacity of 61-megawatt hours (MWh). It comprises 27 containers of 2.5 MWh, designed and assembled by Saft, TotalEnergies' (NYSE:TTE) battery affiliate, which notably develops advanced batteries for the industry.
- The project was selected as part of the long-term tender launched by the French Electricity Transmission Network in February 2020, where TotalEnergies was awarded battery storage capacities in France.
- The full commissioning of the site follows the start-up of a first 25 MW unit in January 2021.
