Ares Management acquires 11.9M square feet of industrial assets for $1.7B
Dec. 21, 2021 6:52 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ares Management's (NYSE:ARES) funds managed by the Ares Real Estate Group acquires two portfolios consisting of 75 industrial properties totaling 11.9M square feet. for ~$1.7B.
- The portfolios represent a diversified mix of Class A and B industrial holdings across 16 U.S. markets.
- The location of the the assets expand the firm’s industrial holdings in top-tier, high-growth markets that continue to experience strong tenant demand and rising rents.
- Additionally, the 80% of the assets are located in infill areas.
