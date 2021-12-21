Rite Aid EPS beats by $0.68, misses on revenue; raises adjusted EBITDA view for 2022

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.15 beats by $0.68; GAAP EPS of -$0.67 misses by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $6.23B (+1.8% Y/Y) misses by $50M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations Increased 12.7% to $154.8 Million, Compared to the Prior Year Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $137.4 Million.
  • Press Release
  • FY2022 guidance: Revenues to be between $24.4B-$24.7B vs. consensus of $24.98B, adjusted EBITDA of $500M-520M (prior: $460M to $500M); adjusted EPS in the range of -$0.49 to -$0.04 (prior: -$0.90 TO -$0.53) vs. consensus of -3.40 (two analysts).
