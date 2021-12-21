Oracle downgraded to sector weight at KeyBanc as Cerner deal 'non-strategic'
Dec. 21, 2021 7:15 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)CERNBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) has been downgraded to sector weight from overweight at KeyBanc Capital Markets as the company's deal to acquire Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) is seen as "accretive" to earnings, but it's a "non-strategic" fit.
- Analyst Michael Turits noted that the deal, which Oracle (ORCL) is paying roughly $28 billion in cash for, should help the IT giant's earnings, its top-line growth and help it push further into healthcare, it could help the company lose focus. It's not seen as strategic as enterprise SaaS, database and cloud.
- In addition, Turits said with $23 billion on the balance sheet, the deal could result in more debt or financing that "could instead have been used for stock buybacks, to finance more strategic acquisitions, or fund cloud capex," he added.
- Oracle (ORCL) shares are slightly higher on Tuesday morning to $91.91, after falling more than 5% on Monday following the announcement. Oracle (ORCL) has jumped more than 43% year-to-date.
- As such, Oracle (ORCL) shares are now "fairly valued," trading at 18.7 times earnings, compared to 20.5 for the S&P 500.
- The analyst said the deal for Cerner (CERN) will not only help Oracle's (ORCL) top-line, but it could see cost synergies with the company's existing healthcare businesses and consolidation on the Oracle Cloud. However, "we do not see the acquisition as strategic to Oracle's core Database, OCI, or Horizontal Apps businesses despite the meaningful deal size and increased financial and operational risk."
- Last week, Stifel analyst Brad Reback said the Cerner (CERN) deal could signal Oracle (ORCL) returning to an aggressive corporate acquisition strategy that in past years included purchases of Sun Microsystems, Siebel Systems and PeopleSoft.