Performance Food Group names Craig Hoskins as President & COO
Dec. 21, 2021 7:23 AM ETPerformance Food Group Company (PFGC)PFGBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) names Craig Hoskins as President & COO and Patrick Hagerty as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer effective January 3.
Mr. Hoskins career with PFG began in 1990 with the legacy company which became Vistar, where Craig served in areas of increasing responsibility in marketing, sales, purchasing and operations and most recently he served as Executive Vice President of the Company and President & CEO of Foodservice.
Mr. Hagerty’s career with PFG began in 1994 and most recently he served as Executive Vice President of PFG and CEO of Vistar since 2018.
