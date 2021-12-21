ANI Pharmaceuticals announces FDA approval of Mycobutin generic
Dec. 21, 2021 7:38 AM ETANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) is trading ~3.7% higher in the pre-market on below-average volume after announcing the FDA approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Rifabutin Capsules USP, 150 mg.
- ANI’s newly approved Rifabutin capsules are a generic version of the Mycobutin, an oral antibiotic used to treat mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) in people infected with HIV. According to IQVIA/IMS Health, the current U.S. market for Rifabutin Capsules USP, 150 mg is projected at ~$16.6M.
- "We are pleased to announce the approval and imminent launch of Rifabutin Capsules,” remarked ANI CEO Nikhil Lalwani, adding that the authorization and commercialization of a second Rifabutin generic demonstrate the company’s R&D strength.
