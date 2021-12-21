Ondas Networks receives order for North American Rail Lab
Dec. 21, 2021 7:58 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), ONDSDBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) through its wholly owned subsidiaries Ondas Networks and American Robotics announced that Ondas Networks' has received a radio system order for the implementation of the North American Rail Lab.
- The Lab hosted at Ondas Networks' headquarters in Sunnyvale, CA, serves multiple purposes including interoperability and coexistence testing of 802.16 compliant wireless systems, customization and optimization of different network rail configurations, and next generation rail application testing.
- The Lab is focused on multiple frequency bands and networks beyond the 900 MHz that Ondas is targeting for commercial deployment.