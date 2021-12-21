Karyopharm inks licensing deal for Nexpovio in Europe and other key global territories

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and privately-held Menarini Group have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement whereby Menarini will commercialize Nexpovio (selinexor) for the treatment of oncology indications in Europe, Latin America and other key countries.
  • KPTI shares up 1.4% premarket at $6.45.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Karyopharm will receive an upfront payment of $75M in 2021 and is eligible to receive up to an additional $202.5M in future milestones, plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of Nexpovio in the licensed territories.
  • Nexpovio, which is marketed as Xpovio in U.S., is an oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.