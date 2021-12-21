Karyopharm inks licensing deal for Nexpovio in Europe and other key global territories
Dec. 21, 2021 8:13 AM ETKaryopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) and privately-held Menarini Group have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement whereby Menarini will commercialize Nexpovio (selinexor) for the treatment of oncology indications in Europe, Latin America and other key countries.
- KPTI shares up 1.4% premarket at $6.45.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Karyopharm will receive an upfront payment of $75M in 2021 and is eligible to receive up to an additional $202.5M in future milestones, plus tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of Nexpovio in the licensed territories.
- Nexpovio, which is marketed as Xpovio in U.S., is an oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export compound.