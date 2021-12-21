Pan American Silver updates on Argentine mining law
Dec. 21, 2021 Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) By: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) sharing with investors that the executive head of the province of Chubut, Argentina has issued a decree to repeal a law allowing for open pit mining.
- PAAS owns 100% of the Navidad silver project, located in the north of the Chubut Province.
- This comes only six days after the legislature passed the open pit mining law, the passing of which drove a 15% rally in PAAS shares, along with a 6% rally in the silver price.