  • Netherlands-based bank ING Groep (NYSE:ING) says it will leave the retail banking market in France, though its wholesale banking activities will continue.
  • The move comes when the bank aims to "focus its business portfolio on where we can better scale," said ING Head of Retail Banking Aris Bogdaneris.
  • Additionally, ING (ING) will book a restructuring provision in its results for Q4.
  • Meanwhile, shares gain 2% in pre-market trading.
  • In mid-November, UBS says ING has one of the most advanced digital business models.
