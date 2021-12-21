ING Groep to exit retail banking market in France
Dec. 21, 2021 8:20 AM ETING Groep N.V. (ING)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Netherlands-based bank ING Groep (NYSE:ING) says it will leave the retail banking market in France, though its wholesale banking activities will continue.
- The move comes when the bank aims to "focus its business portfolio on where we can better scale," said ING Head of Retail Banking Aris Bogdaneris.
- Additionally, ING (ING) will book a restructuring provision in its results for Q4.
- Meanwhile, shares gain 2% in pre-market trading.
- In mid-November, UBS says ING has one of the most advanced digital business models.