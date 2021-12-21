Zogenix submits Fintepla application in Japan for Dravet syndrome

Dec. 21, 2021 8:26 AM ETZogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Doctor writing word DRAVET SYNDROME with marker, Medical concept

Maksim Labkouski/iStock via Getty Images

  • Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) for the marketing approval of Fintepla (fenfluramine) for the treatment of epileptic seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
  • The submission is supported by the results of Phase 3 study of 143 children and young adults with Dravet syndrome, which met its primary objective.
  • Dravet syndrome is a rare form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy or early childhood and is marked by frequent treatment-resistant seizures, significant developmental, motor, and behavioural impairments, and an increased risk of sudden unexpected death.
  • Fintepla received Orphan Drug Designation from Japan’s MHLW in August 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.