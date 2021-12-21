Zogenix submits Fintepla application in Japan for Dravet syndrome
Dec. 21, 2021 8:26 AM ETZogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) has submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare (MHLW) for the marketing approval of Fintepla (fenfluramine) for the treatment of epileptic seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.
- The submission is supported by the results of Phase 3 study of 143 children and young adults with Dravet syndrome, which met its primary objective.
- Dravet syndrome is a rare form of epilepsy that generally begins in infancy or early childhood and is marked by frequent treatment-resistant seizures, significant developmental, motor, and behavioural impairments, and an increased risk of sudden unexpected death.
- Fintepla received Orphan Drug Designation from Japan’s MHLW in August 2021.